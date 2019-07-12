Exhibition by French photographers to promote tourism in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A special photographic exhibition of 10 French photographers on Pakistan's natural and cultural landscapes is being held at the Luxembourg gardens Paris - France from July 11 to 22.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque inaugurated the exhibition, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The exhibition showcases around 50 photographs of ten French tour operators/photo journalists who paid a two-week visit to Pakistan in September 2018.

The photographic exhibition is jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Senate of France and French tour operators, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Moin ul Haque thanked the French photographers and the tour operators for jointly exhibiting their photographs capturing Pakistan's majestic mountains, archeological treasures and colorful folk traditions.

He specially thanked CEO of French travel guide 'Petit Fute' Dominque Auzias for his key role in the organization of the exhibition.

Earlier, the French Tour Operators and photographers while sharing experiences of their visit to Pakistan said that Pakistan offers one of the best tourism opportunities of the world due to its majestic mountains, sprawling valleys, rich cultural heritage, hospitable and friendly people and fast improving tourism infrastructure.

He said that French tourists after their visit were receiving tremendous response and scores of French tourists were choosing Pakistan for adventure, culture and leisure tourism.