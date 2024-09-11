Exhibition Celebrating Cancer Survivors' Artistic Journeys Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The second edition of the ‘Connecting Dots Series’ exhibition, curated by miniature artist and cancer survivor Fatima Salman, continues to attract art enthusiasts at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) through extraordinary artworks.
This exhibition features the work of nine cancer survivor visual artists namely Fatima Salman, Sehar Ansari, Mariah Lookman, Gulnaz Ayaz, Shirin Gheba Najib, Maham Imran, Ambreen Rashid Khan, Nafisa Athar, and Srosh Anwar showcasing their powerful journeys through art.
Fatima Salman, inspired by her own cancer battle in 2019, launched the Connecting Dots series to provide a platform for cancer survivors to express their experiences. The first exhibition in January 2024 received wide acclaim at the Shakir Ali Museum in Lahore.
This second installment features emotional and inspiring artworks, with a special video tribute to artists who lost their lives to cancer.
A book titled "My Cancer Journey" was also launched by Shirin Gheba Najib in which she described her journey of fighting cancer, the emotional traumas, and her determination and struggle towards recovery.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Former Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Jamal Shah on Tuesday who praised the works of the artist and said that all these wonderful human beings are informed contributors to life, they were able to contribute to their own lives and they were able to invest in their own lives as well.
He said that he had the privilege to work with some of them and was inspired by their journey. The exhibition will continue till September 11.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One die, two injured in traffic accident1 minute ago
-
Women must receive their rightful inheritance: Dr. Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Two injured by unidentified assailants2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs multifaceted IT strategy for growth: PFC CEO11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 443 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Eight lakh kids get anti-polio doses in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M4 recover 4 bikes12 minutes ago
-
8th Boss meeting of Electrical Engineering department held12 minutes ago
-
1,550 'criminals' arrested22 minutes ago
-
Factory sealed, hotel fined31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 37 kg Ice from consignment booked for Australia32 minutes ago
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar41 minutes ago