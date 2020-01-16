Exhibition "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" Held At Pakistan National Council Of Arts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :China Cultural Centre in Pakistan Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" here which serves as peep-hole for Pakistanis to have insight into China's rich art and intangible culture.

The exhibition took place at Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), where latest development in achievements of the Chinese handicrafts were showcased which was the most intuitive expression of vitality and charm of the traditional Chinese culture.

The show featured different sets of the latest creative works of Egg Carving, Dishili Kite, Yu County Paper Cutting, Wuqiang New Year Painting, Chinese Hengshui Inside-painting, Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Tea Art.

During the exhibition renowned Chinese artists gave interesting demonstrations about their creation on the spot in the area of their art and craft to the visitors.

Being enticed by the fascination rich Chinese culture, Hassan Ahmad, a student of National College of Arts said it was a wonderful experience of knowing Chinese culture through such creative ideas.

"It enlightened me with many unique ideas that would help me describe my narrations through uniqueness", he added.