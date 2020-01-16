UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" Held At Pakistan National Council Of Arts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:03 PM

Exhibition

China Cultural Centre in Pakistan Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" here which serves as peep-hole for Pakistanis to have insight into China's rich art and intangible culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :China Cultural Centre in Pakistan Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" here which serves as peep-hole for Pakistanis to have insight into China's rich art and intangible culture.

The exhibition took place at Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), where latest development in achievements of the Chinese handicrafts were showcased which was the most intuitive expression of vitality and charm of the traditional Chinese culture.

The show featured different sets of the latest creative works of Egg Carving, Dishili Kite, Yu County Paper Cutting, Wuqiang New Year Painting, Chinese Hengshui Inside-painting, Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Tea Art.

During the exhibition renowned Chinese artists gave interesting demonstrations about their creation on the spot in the area of their art and craft to the visitors.

Being enticed by the fascination rich Chinese culture, Hassan Ahmad, a student of National College of Arts said it was a wonderful experience of knowing Chinese culture through such creative ideas.

"It enlightened me with many unique ideas that would help me describe my narrations through uniqueness", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Student Hengshui

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

1 hour ago

Fazl ur Rehman terms Indian atrocities a genocide ..

3 minutes ago

Man held for impersonating as police cop in Rawalp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.