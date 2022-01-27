Exhibition "Colors of Spain & Pakistan" opens at Lok Virsa

Inauguration ceremony of exhibition "Colors of Spain and Pakistan" was held here at Lok Virsa art gallery on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Inauguration ceremony of exhibition "Colors of Spain and Pakistan" was held here at Lok Virsa art gallery on Thursday.

Spanish Ambassador, Manuel Duran was the chief guest.

Parliamentary Secretary of National Heritage, Ghazala Saifi was also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

The photo exhibition represents the Landscapes, Flora and Fauna of both Spain and Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till 30th January with daily timings 10am to 7pm. COVID-19 SOP's was strictly observed.