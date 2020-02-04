Exhibition 'darmian shams o qamar' held at Punjab Institute of Language

An art exhibition titled "Darmian Shams o Qamar" was held under the auspices of Lahore Biennale and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) near Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :An art exhibition titled "Darmian Shams o Qamar" was held under the auspices of Lahore Biennale and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) near Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

A pictures exhibition regarding Pakistani culture besides documentaries made on all areas of the country were played at the exhibition, which will continue till February 29.

Students of the Punjab University visited the exhibition and appreciated the master pieces.