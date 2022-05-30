Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The three-day-long exhibition titled "Day of Gratitude" concluded at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Monday.

The Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi attended the closing ceremony of the exhibition as a chief guest.

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi received and welcomed Dr Zaidi.

During his visit to Alhamra Art Gallery, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi encouraged the youth to fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

He further said that Alhamra has played an important role in the promotion of art.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that one of the main objectives of this exhibition was to highlight national issues and offer solutions by utilizing art.

He further said that Alhamra arranged the painting competition on Youm-e-Takbeer to pay homage to all the heroes who worked hard and tirelessly to make this country and nation a great and strong nuclear power.