Exhibition Featuring Creative Interpretation Of Iqbal’s Poetry To Be Opened On May 09

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An exhibition featuring a joint creative interpretation of Iqbal’s urdu and Persian poetry "…tar-e-harir-e do rang” by the talented artists duo Shah Abdullah Alamee and Amna Manzoor will be opened at Tanzara Art Gallery on May 09.

The ten-day long exhibition titled “...tar-e ?arir-e do rang” (the silk twine of dual hues) presents a captivating exploration of Allama Iqbal's profound poetry through the rich tapestry of visual art, crafted by the talented artists Shah Abdullah Alamee and Amna Manzoor.

Drawing inspiration from Iqbal's poetry in Persian and Urdu, the artists embark on a collaborative journey to unravel the nuanced layers of his timeless verses.

According to the Curator, Noshi Qadir, “Alamee and Manzoor skillfully blend their unique artistic perspectives, weaving together a symphony that resonates with the essence of Iqbal's poetry. Through their creative harmony on canvas and imaginative compositions, they invite viewers to delve deep into the mystical realm of Iqbal's philosophical musings, where themes of spirituality, humanism, and existential contemplation converge.

Each painting in this exhibition serves as a visual ode to Iqbal's poetic legacy, offering a glimpse into the profound depth of his literary genius, capturing the fleeting moments of life's journey, echoing Iqbal's exploration of the duality of existence and the eternal quest for meaning, Noshi Qadir said.

According to the artists statement, “As artists engaged in a transformative exploration of Iqbal's poetry, our collaboration transcends mere illustrations to create a unique language that bridges tradition with contemporary art”.

“Moving beyond the cosmic imagery often associated with Iqbal's verses, we dare to delve deeper, recognizing the universality of themes such as empathy and social justice, tolerance, self-reliance and self-discovery and the evolving human identity that reverberates beyond spatial and temporal canines”, the said.

“Our artistic approach probes into the philosophical depths of Iqbal's poetry through abstraction, creating a nuanced balance of revealing and concealing layers of meaning. Each brushstroke on our canvases invites viewers to embark upon their own journey of contemplation and to uncover unique facets of Iqbal's words with every encounter. This collaboration is not a static destination but a dynamic exploration, fostering a continuous dialogue with Iqbal's philosophical wellspring”, the artists revealed.

