Exhibition held

An exhibition of models prepared by students of a vocational institute was held at Government College of Technical Education.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition of models prepared by students of a vocational institute was held at Government College of Technical education.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rana Sakandar Azam and Presidnet Women Chamber Quratul Ain was the chief guests.

The student from 10 vocational institutes across the division participated in the show.

The students had prepared articles with waste bottles, tires and old clothes.