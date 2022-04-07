UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Held At Institute Of Biochemistry University Of Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh

The Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh Thursday organized an exhibition in a bid to stir up interest among the students in tree plantation and encourage them to work together to make the varsity campus clean and green

The Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh Thursday organized an exhibition in a bid to stir up interest among the students in tree plantation and encourage them to work together to make the varsity campus clean and green.

The students placed different projects the students in plantation and art work. The exhibition of tree plantation projects was inaugurated by Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch and Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto which was aimed at creating awareness among the students about sapling plants and trees on the campus and even in houses.

Director of the Institute of Biochemistry Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, in charge of Plantation and Beautification Dr. Nabila Shah Jillani, faculty members of the institute and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Besides, large number of students from different departments thronged to the Institute of Biochemistry to see the projects of the students of biochemistry and nutrition and food technology.

In the indoor and outdoor gardens of the Institute of Biochemistry, colorful flower pots, multihued stones and tires of various flowering plants were displayed in the exhibition showcasing the talent of science students in art while the show clearly reflected the fragrance and beauty.

In addition to the beautiful saplings planted in flower pots, the interior and exterior walls of the institute were also painted with different plants and trees, demonstrating an atmosphere more ideal and free of pollution. The students in groups made those striking paintings, which conveyed the message that the campus should be kept clean and green.

