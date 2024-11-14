Exhibition Held In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The district administration and the social welfare department on Thursday organized an
exhibition to reflect culture of four districts, including Bhakkar, Khushaab, Mianwali
and Sargodha.
Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim
inaugurated the exhibition.
The social welfare department also set up a counter of dresses and stalls of food
which attracted people.
ADCG Umar Farooq, Director Social Welfare Shakra Nureen, Deputy Director
Zaiba Andleeb, Director Arts Council Asad Rabani , Station In Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif
and a large numbers of people were also present.
