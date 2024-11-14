Open Menu

Exhibition Held In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Exhibition held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The district administration and the social welfare department on Thursday organized an

exhibition to reflect culture of four districts, including Bhakkar, Khushaab, Mianwali

and Sargodha.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim

inaugurated the exhibition.

The social welfare department also set up a counter of dresses and stalls of food

which attracted people.

ADCG Umar Farooq, Director Social Welfare Shakra Nureen, Deputy Director

Zaiba Andleeb, Director Arts Council Asad Rabani , Station In Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif

and a large numbers of people were also present.

