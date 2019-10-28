UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition "Hidden In Plain Sight" Inaugurated At Satrang Art Gallery

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:02 PM

High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour opened the exhibition titled "Hidden In Plain Sight" at Satrang Gallery here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour opened the exhibition titled "Hidden In Plain Sight" at Satrang Gallery here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest the High Commissioner praised the works done by young artists.

She said she always gives importance in supporting different forms of artistic expressions.

The exhibition displayed works by Aliya Hussain Ahmad and Mohsin Shaikh.

Mohsin's strength lies in providing an experience where the work is far more than what it appears to be. While Aliya's style revolves around storytelling and high spirited visuals.

Satrang Gallery is dedicated to supporting and promoting Pakistani arts and artisans, particularly young contemporary artists. Satrang is led by Asma Khan and her motivated team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Canada Young

Recent Stories

Iraq army declares curfew in Baghdad after student ..

7 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Finals results

7 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

20 minutes ago

Germany's CDU Says Coalitions With Die Linke or Af ..

16 minutes ago

French Researcher Marchal Detained in Iran Accused ..

32 minutes ago

US Renews 'Do Not Travel' Warning for Americans Pl ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.