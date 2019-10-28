Exhibition "Hidden In Plain Sight" Inaugurated At Satrang Art Gallery

High Commissioner of Canada, Wendy Gilmour opened the exhibition titled "Hidden In Plain Sight" at Satrang Gallery here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Canada , Wendy Gilmour opened the exhibition titled "Hidden In Plain Sight" at Satrang Gallery here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest the High Commissioner praised the works done by young artists.

She said she always gives importance in supporting different forms of artistic expressions.

The exhibition displayed works by Aliya Hussain Ahmad and Mohsin Shaikh.

Mohsin's strength lies in providing an experience where the work is far more than what it appears to be. While Aliya's style revolves around storytelling and high spirited visuals.

Satrang Gallery is dedicated to supporting and promoting Pakistani arts and artisans, particularly young contemporary artists. Satrang is led by Asma Khan and her motivated team.