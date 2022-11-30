UrduPoint.com

Exhibition In Brussels Marks 60th Anniversary Of Pak-EU Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Exhibition in Brussels marks 60th anniversary of Pak-EU diplomatic ties

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the European Union, a photographic exhibition was launched in Brussles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the European Union, a photographic exhibition was launched in Brussles.

The photo exhibition showcased Pakistan's rich history, heritage, architecture, tourism, sports, as well as religious, cultural and culinary diversity.

The event was organized by Pakistan Mission to the EU in collaboration with European External Action Service (EEAS) and inaugurated by the Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem, who is visiting Brussels to lead the 8th Round of Pak EU Political Dialogue, a press release said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials of the European institutions, diplomats, intelligentsia and media persons.

In his remarks on the occasion, acting foreign secretary Jauhar Saleem noted the positive trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the EU and the growing partnership in political, economic and trade domains.

He emphasized that Pakistan-EU relationship was a befitting representation of the value of working together on global challenges such as climate change, food security and sustainability, which required a multilateral and interdisciplinary approach.

He also underlined the enormous potential for further expanding Pakistan-EU ties under the strategic engagement plan.

He expressed Pakistan's readiness to advance this productive and constructive partnership, especially in areas of science and technology as these were the most relevant sectors for attainment of socio-economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports European Union Brussels Lead Media Event

Recent Stories

World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstati ..

World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 2 ..

59 seconds ago
 Details leak in South Africa's 'cash and cushions' ..

Details leak in South Africa's 'cash and cushions' scandal

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fi ..

Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields - State Media

1 minute ago
 Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Thei ..

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Their Design 'Ugly' - Reports

4 minutes ago
 France sees hottest year on record in 2022

France sees hottest year on record in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaultin ..

Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaulting Handcuffed Detainee - US Jus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.