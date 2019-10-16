UrduPoint.com
Exhibition 'Kashmir Lockdown' Opens At Alhamra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja Wednesday said the whole Pakistani nation was supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja Wednesday said the whole Pakistani nation was supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Speaking at a three-day art exhibition titled 'Kashmir Lockdown' here at Alhamra Arts Gallery, he said Pakistan was raising the voice for Kashmiris on every forum as Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the case of occupied Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly effectively.

He appreciated the efforts of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in highlighting and supporting the cause of Kashmiris.

Earlier, Basharat Raja accompnied by LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition.

Around 80 artworks by 60 artists from all over Pakistan were put on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of people including noted figures and government officials.

