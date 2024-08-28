Exhibition "Matrix of Life" opens at PNCA

An exhibition titled "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" by renowned artist Iram Wani opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) An exhibition titled "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" by renowned artist Iram Wani opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday.

The remarkable exhibition showcased a diverse range of printmaking techniques, from traditional methods to contemporary innovations, and will be on display at the National Art Gallery.

Iram Wani, an acclaimed educator and visual artist, has brought together a collection that explores the intricate possibilities of printmaking.

With a career spanning over two decades, Wani’s work reflects a deep understanding of the medium, pushing boundaries and creating a dialogue between traditional practices and modern interpretations.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was graced by Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun.

In his remarks, Ambassador Park Ki Jun praised the exhibition, stating, "I am deeply impressed by the creativity and technical mastery demonstrated in Iram Wani's work.

This exhibition not only highlights the rich tradition of printmaking in

Pakistan but also showcases its potential for innovation and global dialogue.”

“It is a testament to the vibrant cultural landscape of Pakistan and the power of art to connect people across cultures”, the ambassador said.

The exhibition "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" is open to the public till September 04 at the Gallery No 02, PNCA. The visitors are invited to explore the dynamic and evolving world of printmaking through this unique showcase of talent.

To complement this exhibition, PNCA is also planning to organize a printmaking workshop conducted by Iram Wani on September 02.

During this workshop, participants will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from the artist, who will provide guidance on her techniques and share insights about her creative process and artwork.