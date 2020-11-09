UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition Of Allama Iqbal's Books, Pictures Held At Iqbal Manzil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Exhibition of Allama Iqbal's books, pictures held at Iqbal Manzil

An exhibition of books and pictures of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was held at Iqbal Manzil here, on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An exhibition of books and pictures of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was held at Iqbal Manzil here, on Monday.

The visitors took keen interest in books on Iqbaliyat displayed in the exhibition at Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal).

They also took keen interest in the personal used things and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members. Some more rare books on Iqbaliyat and pictures of Allama Iqbal, his parents and family members were also displayed there.

The Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal.

People paid rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. They said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Family

Recent Stories

Secretary General APSHLA urges to review marriage ..

24 seconds ago

Austrian Chancellor Kurz Honors Victims of Novembe ..

2 minutes ago

Interim Report on Global Health Emergency Policy E ..

2 minutes ago

Looters of public wealth should be ashamed: Shibli ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Informs Warsaw About Criminal Activity, Dama ..

2 minutes ago

AGoP holds three days workshop titles" Improving v ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.