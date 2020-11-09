(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An exhibition of books and pictures of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was held at Iqbal Manzil here, on Monday.

The visitors took keen interest in books on Iqbaliyat displayed in the exhibition at Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal).

They also took keen interest in the personal used things and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members. Some more rare books on Iqbaliyat and pictures of Allama Iqbal, his parents and family members were also displayed there.

The Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal.

People paid rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. They said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.