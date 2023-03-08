Exhibition of artwork by female artists inaugurated at Bahawalpur Museum

The role of women in society is very important as they play an important part in social growth and peace

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The role of women in society is very important as they play an important part in social growth and peace.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani said this on the occasion of the inauguration of the paintings and artwork exhibition organized in collaboration with Bahawalpur Museum and Bahawalpur Arts Council on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She said that women are playing their role for the betterment of their families and society through their skills. She appreciated the artwork and paintings of participating women from various institutions. Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani said that the purpose of International Women's Day is to pay tribute to their efforts struggle and services.