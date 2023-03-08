UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Artwork By Female Artists Inaugurated At Bahawalpur Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Exhibition of artwork by female artists inaugurated at Bahawalpur Museum

The role of women in society is very important as they play an important part in social growth and peace

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The role of women in society is very important as they play an important part in social growth and peace.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani said this on the occasion of the inauguration of the paintings and artwork exhibition organized in collaboration with Bahawalpur Museum and Bahawalpur Arts Council on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She said that women are playing their role for the betterment of their families and society through their skills. She appreciated the artwork and paintings of participating women from various institutions. Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani said that the purpose of International Women's Day is to pay tribute to their efforts struggle and services.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

26 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

8 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

8 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

8 minutes ago
 Awareness of digital security laws vital to protec ..

Awareness of digital security laws vital to protect women from exploitations

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.