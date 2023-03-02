UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Artworks Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Islamic Calligraphy, Gardens, Mountains and Birds" by Sajida Malik and Shaista Haider.

Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran, Faramarz Rehmanzad was the chief guest of the event, according to a statement issued here.

Addressing the ceremony, Faramarz Rahmanzad said that Islamic art was based on monotheism, which draws man towards Allah.

The artist is on the path of evolution and development towards Allah through his art.

Rahmanzad further said that calligraphy was an ancient art and a precious asset of Muslims, adding that Islamic art was a mirror of our civilization and culture.

"An artist is a bearer of love and peace. The people of Pakistan and Iran are like one soul and two moulds, and the fragrance of peace will spread through art," he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed while speaking on the occasion said that the friendship between Pakistan and Iran was universal and exemplary.

"Iran is our neighbour and Islamic country. The friendship between Pakistan and Iran is ideal, and God willing, this friendship will become stronger," he added.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also given to both artists. A large number of people were present at the art gallery to see the exhibition.

