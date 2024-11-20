Open Menu

Exhibition Of Calligraphy, Handicrafts Of Iranian Artists Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Exhibition of calligraphy, handicrafts of Iranian artists held

An exhibition of calligraphy and handicrafts of Iranian artists was held at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi, where the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, was the chief guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An exhibition of calligraphy and handicrafts of Iranian artists was held at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi, where the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, was the chief guest. In the exhibition, art work of Iranian calligrapher Saeed Raza Kamrani and craftsman Hussain Qurbanyan were displayed.

According to the details, centuries old and modern styles of writing have been used in the calligraphy samples to be exhibited. Among the handicraft samples were cloths, vessels and objects made of beads. A copy of the Holy Quran on leather and hand-made dishes studded with precious beads were the center of attention of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr.

Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran and Pakistan are historical brother countries and the people of this region have spoken the same language for 800 years. He said that the cooperation of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in organizing the exhibition is appreciable and it shows the exemplary friendship of the two countries.

Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Inspection Team Raja Hanif on the occasion, urged for more exchange of plays and films between the two countries.

"Just as Turkish dramas are gaining acceptance in Pakistan, a policy should be made to show Iranian films and dramas to the people of Pakistan", he added.

Director General Khana Farhang Iran Dr. Mehdi Tahiri was also present at the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Iran Punjab Rawalpindi Same

Recent Stories

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog contr ..

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

15 minutes ago
 FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Bal ..

FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Police seize large quantity of firearms across pro ..

Police seize large quantity of firearms across province

15 minutes ago
 CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overse ..

CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17

15 minutes ago
 Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns compl ..

Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns completed

3 minutes ago
COMSATS university Attock campus holds 2024 convoc ..

COMSATS university Attock campus holds 2024 convocation

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for speedy redressal of public grieva ..

Commissioner for speedy redressal of public grievances

3 minutes ago
 PO arrested in Faisalabad

PO arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led ..

KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led tableau

22 minutes ago
 Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus prod ..

Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus production, exports: Minister for ..

22 minutes ago
 Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medic ..

Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medical care across province

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan