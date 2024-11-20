Exhibition Of Calligraphy, Handicrafts Of Iranian Artists Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:23 PM
An exhibition of calligraphy and handicrafts of Iranian artists was held at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi, where the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, was the chief guest
According to the details, centuries old and modern styles of writing have been used in the calligraphy samples to be exhibited. Among the handicraft samples were cloths, vessels and objects made of beads. A copy of the Holy Quran on leather and hand-made dishes studded with precious beads were the center of attention of the people.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr.
Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran and Pakistan are historical brother countries and the people of this region have spoken the same language for 800 years. He said that the cooperation of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in organizing the exhibition is appreciable and it shows the exemplary friendship of the two countries.
Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Inspection Team Raja Hanif on the occasion, urged for more exchange of plays and films between the two countries.
"Just as Turkish dramas are gaining acceptance in Pakistan, a policy should be made to show Iranian films and dramas to the people of Pakistan", he added.
Director General Khana Farhang Iran Dr. Mehdi Tahiri was also present at the exhibition.
