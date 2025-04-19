Exhibition of calligraphy opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A captivating exhibition of Traditional and Modern Calligraphy opened at Coopera Art Gallery

on Saturday.

The showcase featured over 60 mesmerizing pieces by 56 talented calligraphy artists.

The aesthetically rich Islamic art exhibition was inaugurated by Ustad Irfan Ahmad Khan and Muhammad

Javed, a distinguished senior artist and recipient of the Pride of Performance.

The opening ceremony drew a large crowd of enthusiasts, including students, who admired

the exquisite artworks on display.