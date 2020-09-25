UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Of Calligraphy, Paintings Opens At The Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan inaugurated an exhibition of Quranic calligraphy and paintings of Ms Kayanat Ahmed at the FCCI on Friday

On this occasion, he said calligraphy is the natural outcome of her spiritual affiliation with the Holy Quran, adding that: " These artists are our precious cultural asset and we must encourage them at all forums." A leading artist, Muhammad Tabash Sialvi, also participated in the exhibition as a guestof honour.

Later, the business community and students of different institutions also visited the exhibition.

