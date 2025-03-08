Open Menu

Exhibition Of Islamic Calligraphy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Exhibition of Islamic calligraphy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An inspiring exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opened at Coopera Art Gallery in celebration

of Ramazan.

The gallery walls showcased over four dozen vibrant paintings by 15 talented female

calligraphers, reflecting their deep spiritual connection through art.

The exhibition will continue till March 10. A large number of art enthusiasts, including students,

attended the inaugural ceremony.

The participating calligraphers are Amna Akbar, Amna Rasool, Afifa Jabeen, Areej Yousa, Khadija

Iqbal, Kashaf Noor, Kashaf Qamar, Mahnoor A. Razzaq, Mahnoor Jamshed, Mehwish Tariq,

Monaim Arif, Saima Akram, Summaya Maroof, Summra Hussain, and Tayyaba Arshad.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

16 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

31 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

45 minutes ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

46 minutes ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

2 hours ago
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

4 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

5 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan