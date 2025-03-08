LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An inspiring exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opened at Coopera Art Gallery in celebration

of Ramazan.

The gallery walls showcased over four dozen vibrant paintings by 15 talented female

calligraphers, reflecting their deep spiritual connection through art.

The exhibition will continue till March 10. A large number of art enthusiasts, including students,

attended the inaugural ceremony.

The participating calligraphers are Amna Akbar, Amna Rasool, Afifa Jabeen, Areej Yousa, Khadija

Iqbal, Kashaf Noor, Kashaf Qamar, Mahnoor A. Razzaq, Mahnoor Jamshed, Mehwish Tariq,

Monaim Arif, Saima Akram, Summaya Maroof, Summra Hussain, and Tayyaba Arshad.