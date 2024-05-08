Exhibition Of Jimmy Engineer's Artworks Starts At NCA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 10:49 PM
An exhibition featuring the remarkable artworks of artist and social advocate Jimmy Engineer hailing from Balochistan, was held at the prestigious Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An exhibition featuring the remarkable artworks of artist and social advocate Jimmy Engineer hailing from Balochistan, was held at the prestigious Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.
The inauguration of the exhibition was graced by the Vice Chancellor of NCA, Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, who expressed admiration for the Engineer's ability to captivate art enthusiasts both locally and internationally.
Jimmy Engineer, recognized not only for his artistic prowess but also for his philanthropic endeavors, has dedicated his life to assisting the underprivileged and collaborating with various social work organizations.
Over his extensive career spanning since 1976, the Engineer has garnered numerous accolades and honors for his contributions to both art and society.
His works have been showcased in over 120 countries, including his homeland, Pakistan. Notably, his paintings have found homes in private collections across the globe, spanning from the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia to Canada, the United States, and Australia, among others.
The exhibition will be open to the public until May 15th, providing art enthusiasts ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Jimmy Engineer's artistic legacy.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..
Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation
City observes hot weather
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other schemes3 minutes ago
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed37 minutes ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar37 minutes ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif39 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination39 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail39 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement39 minutes ago
-
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 944 minutes ago
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1044 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar44 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court55 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned56 minutes ago