LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An exhibition featuring the remarkable artworks of artist and social advocate Jimmy Engineer hailing from Balochistan, was held at the prestigious Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.

The inauguration of the exhibition was graced by the Vice Chancellor of NCA, Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, who expressed admiration for the Engineer's ability to captivate art enthusiasts both locally and internationally.

Jimmy Engineer, recognized not only for his artistic prowess but also for his philanthropic endeavors, has dedicated his life to assisting the underprivileged and collaborating with various social work organizations.

Over his extensive career spanning since 1976, the Engineer has garnered numerous accolades and honors for his contributions to both art and society.

His works have been showcased in over 120 countries, including his homeland, Pakistan. Notably, his paintings have found homes in private collections across the globe, spanning from the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia to Canada, the United States, and Australia, among others.

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 15th, providing art enthusiasts ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Jimmy Engineer's artistic legacy.