Exhibition of military equipment, air show held on Defense Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day, Pakistan Army organized an exhibition of military equipment and air show inaugurated by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Umar Ahmed Bukhari here on Friday.

In the event, practical demonstrations were also presented, including the display of weapons used by the Pakistan Army Infantry, Engineers, Signals, Air Defense and Artillery.

Gunship Cobra, MI-1 and Mushak aircraft of Army Aviation also conducted practical demonstrations.

Apart from this, demonstrations of artillery fire, infantry assault, mines and fence clearance, anti-terrorist and mixed martial arts were also presented.

Khatak dance, dog show, horse riding, brass band entertained the audience in the event.

In addition to military and civil authorities, a large number of students from schools, colleges and universities, including females, participated in the exhibition.

The participants paid great tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the survival and integrity of the dear country.