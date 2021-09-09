UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Numerous Artisans Kicks Off At Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa here on Thursday launched exhibition of numerous artisans to display their pottery skills for the youth to learn from their art.

The exhibition included art skills of 72-year Niaz Ahmad from Saidpur village, Atif in Multani blue pottery and Hanif in traditional paintings, an official told APP.

A large number of people including students from local institutions are visiting the artisans daily and learning techniques involved in pottery making process.

An old man near to 80's from Sindh Rasheed Ulllah said that traditional pottery was a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature, attractive designs.

He highlighted that the working of 'Pottery' is basically the process of the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form.

Major types include earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain, he added.

