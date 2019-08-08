UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Of Painting Opened At National Art Gallery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

An exhibition of painting by young artist Rehmat Zafar was opened at the National Art Gallery here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :An exhibition of painting by young artist Rehmat Zafar was opened at the National Art Gallery here Thursday.

The artist has highlighted a very important issue of mental health which is normally out of sight in spite of its impact in our daily life. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Zafar Mirza was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every human being is passing from this process and situation sometimes with realization or otherwise our artists are our great assets and the government is working on to promote art and artists.

Rehmat Zafar is a young Pakistani Swiss artist.

She has grown up in Pakistan, Egypt and Switzerland and is currently undertaking her Bachelor in Fine Arts at Steinhardt school of Culture, education and Human Development at New York University. Rehmat is a multi-disciplinary artist who primarily employs illustration, painting and poetry in her works. Her first show, "Distortion" was centered around the concept of manipulation in its various forms. As an artist, she is interested in the enquiry and interaction of emotional and physical topographies.

This exhibition's thematic exploration is a deeply personal one and is an attempt at resolving dissonance through exposure.

More Stories From Pakistan

