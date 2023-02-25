UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Pet Birds, Animals To Be Organized In Horse And Cattle Show

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has said that exhibition of pet birds and animals will be organized in upcoming Horse and Cattle Show 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has said that exhibition of pet birds and animals will be organized in upcoming Horse and Cattle Show 2023.

A meeting regarding arrangements of Horse and Cattle Show 2023 was held here on Saturday.

Dog show, horse dance, camel dance, greyhound race would also be organized in the event, he added.

He further said that Mall Road, Jail Road and other places would be decorated beautifully in connection with the Horse and Cattle Show.

Muhammad Masood Anwar directed all the officers to expedite the arrangements to make the event successful.

The secretary said that this event would help people see Livestock department closely.

Additional and Deputy Secretaries and other officers attended the meeting.

