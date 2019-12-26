UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Of Pictures Of Quaid-e-Azam Held At Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

Exhibition of pictures of Quaid-e-Azam held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition of rare pictures of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium under the auspices of Faisalabad Arts Council on Thursday.

Director Art council along with writers and poets inaugurated the exhibition.

A large number of people gathered at inauguration took keen interest in pictures.

Later, a cake was also cut in connection with Quaid-e-Azam birthday.

