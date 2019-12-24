(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition of rare photographs of the life of Quaid-e-Azam entitled "Quaid-e-Azam kay Shab o Roz" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Qamar Jahan Foundation Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition which attracted a large number of visitors portrayed different aspects of life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah.

Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated RAC for organizing the exhibition to highlight the spirit of patriotism.

He said Quaid-e-Azam struggled hard for the creation of Pakistan.

Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed also paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion.