UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition Of Rare Photographs Of Quaid's Life Kicked Off At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Exhibition of rare photographs of Quaid's life kicked off at Rawalpindi Arts Council

An exhibition of rare photographs of the life of Quaid-e-Azam entitled "Quaid-e-Azam kay Shab o Roz" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition of rare photographs of the life of Quaid-e-Azam entitled "Quaid-e-Azam kay Shab o Roz" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Qamar Jahan Foundation Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition which attracted a large number of visitors portrayed different aspects of life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah.

Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated RAC for organizing the exhibition to highlight the spirit of patriotism.

He said Quaid-e-Azam struggled hard for the creation of Pakistan.

Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed also paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Fatima Jinnah Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

Donbas Militia Accuses Kiev of Tampering With War ..

40 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after fa ..

42 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of CIPL

43 seconds ago

Syrian Army Says Cleared Over 40 Towns in Idlib Fr ..

47 seconds ago

Venezuelan Ambassador Says Opposition Leader Guaid ..

12 minutes ago

Venezuelan Ambassador Believes Maduro's Supporters ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.