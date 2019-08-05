UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Of Rare Portraits Of Quaid Great Step To Provide Knowledge About His Life: Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that arranging an exhibition of rare portraits of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great step to provide knowledge about the life of Quaid to the youngsters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that arranging an exhibition of rare portraits of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great step to provide knowledge about the life of Quaid to the youngsters.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a pictorial exhibition regarding life of Quaid-e-Azam at the Arts Council of Pakistan here, the Governor said that it was Quaid, who had envisioned separate state for Muslim population of Sub-Continent, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also cut a cake in connection with the August 14 and also took keen interest in portraits of Quaid, archives and other equipment displayed in the exhibition.

He said that Indian atrocities in Kashmir had increased, cluster bombs were being used on innocent unarmed Kashmiris and India had repealed Article 370 from its Constitution which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Now India was going for genocide in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sindh Governor said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brethren in all forms and would raise the issue at each international forum. He appealed to the international community to take action against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that resolution to the Kashmir dispute was only possible through UN resolutions. Pakistan had no intentions of war, however if India forced Pakistan into the war, Pakistan would retaliate.

Later, talking to media, Imran Ismail said that Pakistani youth would fight till last drop of their blood for the defense of the country.

Responding to a query, he said that Karachi generated 13000 tons of garbage on daily basis and for cleanliness in the city measures were being taken.

He said that FWO, Mayor Karachi, KMC, KPT, showbiz personalities andcitizens in a large number were taking part in the cleanliness drive and the campaign would start yielding results soon.

