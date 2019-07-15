UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition Of Top Thai Brands To Be Held In Karachi From July 20-22

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:43 PM

Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karachi from July 20-22

A three-day exhibition of Thailand made products, comprising some of its top brands will be held here from July 20-22 under the aegis of Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day exhibition of Thailand made products, comprising some of its top brands will be held here from July 20-22 under the aegis of Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government.

Organizers sharing details of the event here on Monday said Thai products to be on display and also available for sale would include cosmetic and herbal goods, food items, plastic house ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump and generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising etc.

Director, Event and Conference International, Rashid ul Haque the co-organizer of the event said the two countries having witnessed a steady increase in the bilateral trade were willing to further enhance it.

Trade volume between Pakistan and Thailand has increased upto 676 million US Dollars approximately during last few years, he said mentioning that Pakistan's major exports to Thailand were yarn and fibers, chemicals, finished oils and so-forth.

Main imports from Thailand were said to include household products, food items, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, herbal products, motorcycles and auto parts, rubber products etc.

The forthcoming exhibition was an effort of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Royal Thai Government to expand trade opportunities for both nations, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Exports Water Sale Rashid July Gas Commerce Event From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

State of Emergency Imposed in Russia's Trans-Baika ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Fourteen killed in building collapse as monsoon ba ..

3 minutes ago

Mid Semester Examination starts at CEAD

6 seconds ago

PNG to boost security after mass killing escalates ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.