Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karachi from July 20-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day exhibition of Thailand made products, comprising some of its top brands will be held here from July 20-22 under the aegis of Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government.

Organizers sharing details of the event here on Monday said Thai products to be on display and also available for sale would include cosmetic and herbal goods, food items, plastic house ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump and generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising etc.

Director, Event and Conference International, Rashid ul Haque the co-organizer of the event said the two countries having witnessed a steady increase in the bilateral trade were willing to further enhance it.

Trade volume between Pakistan and Thailand has increased upto 676 million US Dollars approximately during last few years, he said mentioning that Pakistan's major exports to Thailand were yarn and fibers, chemicals, finished oils and so-forth.

Main imports from Thailand were said to include household products, food items, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, herbal products, motorcycles and auto parts, rubber products etc.

The forthcoming exhibition was an effort of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Royal Thai Government to expand trade opportunities for both nations, he said.