Exhibition on calligraphy showcased at Rawalpindi Art Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition featuring calligraphy by eminent artists Elahi Bux Mattee, Shabir Ahmed Zia, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, Muhammad Shakil Tabassum, Shahnawaz Ansari and Farkhanda was organized at the Rawalpindi Art Council (RAC) here on Saturday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Calligrapher of Masjid-e-Nabvi Ustad Shafiq uz Zaman Khan (Pride of Performance) flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed.

The exhibition showcased the traditional style of calligraphy as preserved, promoted and propagated by the exponents of traditional as well as contemporary calligraphy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ustad Shafiq uz Zaman Khan said that calligraphy is century's old Islamic tradition which transmitted from generation to generation.

"Over centuries, numerous styles of script have come to be associated with Arabic. Yet, the form of writing remains the same in all of these varied styles", he added. Naheed Manzoor said that it was great honor for the Council to inaugurate the exhibition by Calligrapher of Masjid-e-Nabvi Ustad Shafiq uz Zaman Khan.

"The exhibition is an attempt to keep the tradition of calligraphic art alive and to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of the calligraphers who are continually practicing this art form and in turn, imparting the sensibility and sensitivity of the art form," said Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The exhibition will continue for general public till next five days.