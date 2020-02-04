UrduPoint.com
Exhibition On Indian Atrocities Tomorrow Held At Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

An exhibition of rare portraits depicting atrocities of Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri people will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium under the aegis of Faisalabad Arts Council on February 05 (Wednesday).

A play and feature film on Kashmir will also be screened, said Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar here Tuesday.

She said the exhibition would commence at 11:00 am and play will be staged at Sabina Theater at 4:00 p.m.

