Exhibition On Islamic Calligraphy To Be Held On March 13
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Culture department Government of Sindh would organize an exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here at Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Sindh Museum on 13th March 2025 (Thursday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Culture department Government of Sindh would organize an exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here at Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Sindh Museum on 13th March 2025 (Thursday).
According to a report on official page of Culture department, maiden session of exhibition will start at 8.
30 while second session will begin on15th March and to be continued from 11.am to 5 pm. Followed by Mehfil-e-Samaa –an enchanting evening of soulful music to elevate your spirit
Eminent artist Saeed Mangi would curate the colourful event.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps
SSP SBA holds open katchery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister2 minutes ago
-
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 132 minutes ago
-
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan9 minutes ago
-
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown9 minutes ago
-
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed9 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah9 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps9 minutes ago
-
SSP SBA holds open katchery9 minutes ago
-
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP28 minutes ago
-
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 14428 minutes ago
-
PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik42 minutes ago