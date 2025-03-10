Open Menu

Exhibition On Islamic Calligraphy To Be Held On March 13

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Culture department Government of Sindh would organize an exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here at Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Sindh Museum on 13th March 2025 (Thursday).

According to a report on official page of Culture department, maiden session of exhibition will start at 8.

30 while second session will begin on15th March and to be continued from 11.am to 5 pm. Followed by Mehfil-e-Samaa –an enchanting evening of soulful music to elevate your spirit

Eminent artist Saeed Mangi would curate the colourful event.

