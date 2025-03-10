Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

Culture department Government of Sindh would organize an exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here at Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Sindh Museum on 13th March 2025 (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Culture department Government of Sindh would organize an exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here at Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Sindh Museum on 13th March 2025 (Thursday).

According to a report on official page of Culture department, maiden session of exhibition will start at 8.

30 while second session will begin on15th March and to be continued from 11.am to 5 pm. Followed by Mehfil-e-Samaa –an enchanting evening of soulful music to elevate your spirit

Eminent artist Saeed Mangi would curate the colourful event.