Exhibition On Kashmir Freedom Effective Medium To Aware World: Sobia Kamal

Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan Tuesday emphasized the need to organize photo exhibitions reflecting Kashmir freedom struggle to highlight the Indian tyrannies before the world. "Such events could be helpful to convey a strong message on Kashmir cause in an effective way," she said during her visit at photo exhibition regarding Kashmir, organized at Pakistan National Council of Arts.

She urged the international community to give due consideration to Kashmir issue as Indian state terrorism was on rise in the occupied valley after August 5 when it revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The play grounds in Kashmir have now turned into graveyards and there was total blackout in the valley.

The present government was pleading the case of Kashmiri people in best way as Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared himself ambassador of besieged Kashmiris and highlighting their rights at every international forum, she concluded.

