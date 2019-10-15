UrduPoint.com
Exhibition On "Kashmir Lockdown" Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would organize a painting exhibition titled 'Kashmir Lockdown' at Alhamra here on Wednesday to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people who have been facing curfew and atrocities by Indian army

According to LAC spokesperson, Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja would inaugurate the exhibition.

Alhamra invited people from across the country to participate in the exhibition. A total of 55 participants submitted 80 artworks at Alhamra Art Gallery.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the LAC and the entire nation was standing with the people of Kashmir. "We salute to Kashmiri people who are struggling for their rights and sacrificing their lives", he said.

The Lahore Arts Council would continue to organize different programmes to express unity with the people of Kashmir", he added.

