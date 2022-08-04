Exhibition on " Muhammad Bin Qasim to Quaid-e-Azam "held at Punjab Arts Council

A painting exhibition titled "Muhammad bin Qasim to Quaid-i-Azam" was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A painting exhibition titled "Muhammad bin Qasim to Quaid-i-Azam" was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations here Thursday.

Drama writer Naheed Manzoor inaugurated the exhibition along with Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

The artworks made by Muhammad Azim Iqbal were displayed in the exhibition.

Among the works were Khanna Kaaba, Badshahi Masjid, Rohtas Fort and Shahi Fort, while Allama Iqbal's poetry was also written on the paintings.

During the ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that arts and crafts were the best source to express feelings and thoughts.

She said that the centuries-long history of fine arts in sub-continent transformed Pakistan to get best culture, civilization and traditions.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the Punjab Arts Council was trying its level best to promote all art branches.

The exhibition aimed to highlight the importance of the arts, which were gradually disappearing, he added.