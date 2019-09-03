Exhibition on 'paradise stolen' on Sept 5 at PNCA

Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) would organize an exhibition of paintings and photographs complimented by mime dance and poetry recital titled "Paradise Stolen" at National Art Gallery on September 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) would organize an exhibition of paintings and photographs complimented by mime dance and poetry recital titled "Paradise Stolen" at National Art Gallery on September 5.

A mime artist is a person who uses mime as a theatrical medium or as a performance art. Miming involves acting out a story through body motions, without the use of�speech.

In earlier times, in English, such a performer would typically be referred to as a mummer. Miming is distinguished from silent comedy, in which the artist is a character in a film or skit without sound.

People from all walks of life including media have been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah and other senior officials of Arts Council would also participate in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.