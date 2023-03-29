UrduPoint.com

Exhibition On Relics, Artefacts Continues At Cultural Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :An exhibition on Relics and Artefacts from the historical sites of Sindh Sehwan, Bhanbhore and Mansurah organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center starting from March 20, 2023 would remain continued throughout the month of Ramazan.

In the exhibition, the two rare paintings of Surah-e Rahman by Saadquain were also displayed which became the center of attraction in the exhibition and adds in the beauty of the display.

The aim of organizing the exhibition is to revive the importance of art and history in Sindh and to connect the modern generation with history so that it may add to their knowledge and awareness in them.

Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgri also visited the Besant Hall Cultural Center Hyderabad and lauded the efforts of its management and expressed the desire for such kind of activities to be held in Hyderabad for the citizens.

He said that Besant Hall was a perfect platform to revive the culture of Hyderabad and Sindh through art and literature.

Chairman Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Aakhund and In-charge Assistant Director Besant Hall Cultural Center Sobia Shaikh were also present on this occasion.

