Exhibition on Sufism held at Punjab Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Wednesday organised a photo exhibition based on Islamic calligraphy and spirituality to provide a platform for young artists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Wednesday organised a photo exhibition based on Islamic calligraphy and spirituality to provide a platform for young artists.

Addressing the function as chief guest President Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir said that a person is closest to Allah Almighty during prostration (sajda). "Watching today's exhibition gives me a sense of spirituality. I feel as if i am even more closer to Allah Almighty. There is a story behind every verse selected for Islamic calligraphy," he said adding the chain of spirituality in modern islam began with Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that we should encourage our children towards formal education and informal activities.

"Islamic calligraphy is the heritage of Muslims and has produced many famous artists," Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said praising the work of young artists.

The purpose of the exhibition was to provide a platform for young artists to showcase their creativity to the world. The show featured works by Zara Khan, Amira Shah, Hamna Haider, Kashf Asam, Dr Samra Kanwal Khan, Aiza Ayaz, Huma, Jawariya Zeb, and Umara Afshin, Farzana Bashir, Bushra Siddique, Naira Shafi, Hajra Nadeem and Iman Shiraz.

In addition, various aspects of Islamic calligraphy and spirituality were painted on canvas in the exhibits. At the end of the ceremony, all the artists were awarded appreciation shields.