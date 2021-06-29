UrduPoint.com
Exhibition On "Textile Design Thesis " Held In Sargodha University

Tue 29th June 2021

Institute of Art and Design of the Sargodha University, organized an exhibition on "Textile Design Thesis".

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Institute of Art and Design of the Sargodha University, organized an exhibition on "Textile Design Thesis".

Sargodha University vice chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated the exhibition.

The final year students of BS Textile Design exhibited 32 theses which covered topics such as apparel, decoration, fiber art, and surface designing. The students presented a beautiful blend of modern and ancient art using the skills of dyeing, weaving, embroidery, crochet, installation, veil painting, and dyeing of cloth with wax.

Dr. Shahid Munir visited the exhibition and appreciated the creative abilities of students. He said that students presented a beautiful combination of textile design, art, and craft in their theses.

Supervisors of the thesis said: "Students' thesis display portrays amazing craftsmanship, many projects can be commercialized and there is a need to teach students freelancing so that they can sell their projects which will enable them to earn money and become self-sufficient entrepreneurs".

"The most interesting part of thesis display is that students portrayed individualistic ideas in different designs. Students not only worked on fashion design but also other variety of things can be seen such as spiritualistic art, interior, and surface design which clearly shows the various skills of students".

On the occasion, supervisors of the thesis, Hassan Babar, Nadeem Faraz, and Naila Khan, InchargeInstitute of Art and Design Ahmed Faraz, and other faculty members were also present.

