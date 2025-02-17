Exhibition organized to promote local culture, products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An exhibition has been organized at the Polo Ground here Monday to highlight the culture of the area under the auspices of the Pak Army.

The Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) set up a stall of products made in the district.

Pak Army officers and other dignitaries visited and appreciated the goods made in Kohat.

On this occasion, KCCI officials Fahimullah, Col. R. Jawad Paracha and others were present who told the visiting dignitaries that if the relevant institutions cooperate, further improvement can be achieved, which was in the larger interest of the area.