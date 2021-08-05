UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' From Thursday At PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing an exhibition in honour of the legendary artists of Pakistan titled "Perpetual Beings" from Thursday, August 5

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the PNCA's National Art Gallery would display collection of artworks by the master painters and miniaturists of the country.

The exhibition would start at 11 am and continue till 5 pm.

The PNCA has requested the visitors to maintain social distancing protocol for a safer viewing experience.

The show would remain open daily from Thursday August 5, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

