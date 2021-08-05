Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing an exhibition in honour of the legendary artists of Pakistan titled "Perpetual Beings" from Thursday, August 5.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the PNCA's National Art Gallery would display collection of artworks by the master painters and miniaturists of the country.

The exhibition would start at 11 am and continue till 5 pm.

The PNCA has requested the visitors to maintain social distancing protocol for a safer viewing experience.

The show would remain open daily from Thursday August 5, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.