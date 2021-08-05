UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' Opens

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:26 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :An exhibition in honour of the legendary artists of Pakistan titled "Perpetual Beings" started here on Thursday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with celebrating the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the announcement, PNCA's National Art Gallery displaying a collection of artworks by the master painters and miniaturists of the country.

PNCA has requested the visitors to maintain a social distancing protocol for a safer viewing experience.

The show would remain open daily from Thursday, August 5, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays.

