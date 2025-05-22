Exhibition “Perspectives on Pakistan: A Photographic Journey” opens at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) An exhibition titled “Perspectives on Pakistan: A Photographic Journey” opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday capturing the essence of Pakistan’s vast cultural tapestry from snow-capped peaks and ancient Buddhist relics to vibrant tribal festivals and bustling urban life.

The exhibition, inaugurated by the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi, presented a compelling visual narrative of the country's diversity, resilience and natural beauty.

Curated by Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division at PNCA, the exhibition brought together the work of renowned and emerging photographers Amir Khan, Anita Schneider, Luke Myers, and Shahzad Ahmad.

Each frame told a story—of landscapes, people, traditions, and places often hidden from the mainstream lens.

From the majestic Karakoram to Rawal Lake in the heart of Islamabad, and from the heritage site of Takht-i-Bahi to the unique celebrations of Kalash and Derajat, the exhibition spanned a rich geographical and cultural spectrum.

Featured locations also included Deosai National Park, Shigar Valley, Gojal in Upper Hunza, Lower Hunza, Skardu, Swat’s Gaben jaba, and Karachi’s Clifton coast.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi, who graced the event, remarked, “I have seen many photographic exhibitions, but the work displayed here is marvelous. Every picture speaks for itself”.

“We are thankful to the artists for bringing the essence of Pakistan under one roof.

As a minister, my office and associated institutions stand available to support such creative endeavours. PNCA deserves appreciation for promoting Pakistani culture.”

Director General PNCA, Ayoub Jamali, was also present on the occasion. He praised the exhibition as a vital cultural initiative and said,

“Photography has the power to transcend language and geography. This exhibition is a beautiful representation of Pakistan’s landscapes, heritage, and people. PNCA remains committed to supporting such artistic expressions that celebrate our diversity and heritage.”

Curator Mariam Ahmed highlighted the inclusion of new talent:

“The keyword is diversity. This platform beautifully captures the many shades of our country’s landscapes and cultures. It was a valuable opportunity to provide an opportunity to the artists to bring fresh perspectives.”

Luke Myers spoke about photography as a global storytelling tool, while Amir Khan, active in the field for over 16 years, shared his dedication to capturing Pakistan’s underrepresented narratives.

The exhibition will remain open from May 22-25 in Gallery 2, PNCA, Islamabad. A special Photography Workshop will also be held on May 23 at 10:00 am.

The exhibition invites all art lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and storytellers to explore Pakistan through the eyes of those who have journeyed far and wide to frame its essence.