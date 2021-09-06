UrduPoint.com

Exhibition, Poster Competition Organized At PAC To Mark Defence Day

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged a special ceremony to pay tribute to Armed Forces of Pakistan to mark Defence and Martyrs' Day and organized exhibition and poster making competition here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged a special ceremony to pay tribute to Armed Forces of Pakistan to mark Defence and Martyrs' Day and organized exhibition and poster making competition here on Monday.

Chief Guest of the program was Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Farah Agha.

Senior artists Col. Asif Hussain, Ahmad Habib, Younis Rumi, Ejaz Khan, Fareeha Farooq, Tayyaba Khalid, Anzal Siddiqui and Rifat Khattak participated in the exhibition.

A large number of school and college students also took part in the poster making competition held with the title of Pakistan Defence Day.

In the poster competition, Laiba Javed came first, Aiman Yaseen stood second while Ahmad Qureshi was declared third and Moeez Zeeshan remained at fourth position.

Col. Shahid Rafique Malik also presented stamps issued in connection with the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Addressing the function, MPA Farah Agha said that in Pak-India war of 1965, the Pakistan Army had performed such heroic deeds which would be remembered forever.

The MPA said that Pakistan's Armed Forces had defeated six times bigger enemy. Farah Agha said that Pakistan Armed Forces are pride of the nation.

Pakistan Army also eradicated the scourge of terrorism from the country.

She appreciated the initiative of the Arts Council to hold a competition to highlight the importance of Defence Day to the youngsters as well.

On this occasion, former RAC Director, Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistani nation salutes the great sacrifices of the martyrs and the children today paid homage to their martyrs with the help of colors. "Our young generation is rich in creativity," she said.

In his address, Director Rawalpindi Arts Council, Waqar Ahmad said that today the entire nation is paying homage to its martyrs as due to their sacrifices, we can sleep peacefully without any fear.

