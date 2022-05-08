Exhibition reveals Los Angeles' prehistoric underwater past

LOS ANGELES, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:An exhibition opened this week at the Natural History Museum (NHM) of Los Angeles County, in the western U.S. state of California, uncovering the city's submerged prehistory through fossils.

Before it was the vibrant city that people are familiar with, Los Angeles was underwater for over 90 million years.

The multimedia, immersive exhibition, L.A.

Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us, explores the underwater realm of prehistoric Los Angeles when much of the L.A. area was submerged beneath the waves of the Pacific Ocean.

Visitors can view nearly 40 fossils that were formed during the 90 million years when L.A. was underwater. They can explore life-sized prehistoric animals like a shark bigger than a city bus, and encounter a hologram of an extinct squid-like animal that swam through Los Angeles 74 million years ago when large dinosaurs still roamed the coast of Southern California.