Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An exhibition featuring the remarkable artworks of artist and social advocate, Jimmy Engineer, hailing from Balochistan, was held at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, National College of Arts (NCA), here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by NCA Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, who expressed admiration for Engineer's ability to captivate art enthusiasts both locally and internationally.

According to a press release issued here, Jimmy Engineer, recognised not only for his artistic prowess but also for his philanthropic endeavors, has dedicated his life to assisting the underprivileged and collaborating with various social work organisations.

Over his extensive career spanning since 1976, Engineer has garnered numerous accolades and honors for his contributions to both art and society.

His works have been showcased in over 120 countries, including his homeland, Pakistan. Notably, his paintings have found homes in private collections across the globe, spanning from the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia to Canada, the United States, and Australia, among others.

The exhibition, which commenced with its inauguration, will be open to the public until May 15, providing art enthusiasts ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Jimmy Engineer's artistic legacy.