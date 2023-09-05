Exhibition showcasing Pakistani culture held in WUS

The Department of Arts and Design at Women University Swabi on Tuesday organized a two-day student work exhibition showcasing various aspects of Pakistani culture, including Pyprus and Pakhtun culture hujra, Kailash culture of Chitral, wedding dresses, and new dresses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of Arts and Design at Women University Swabi on Tuesday organized a two-day student work exhibition showcasing various aspects of Pakistani culture, including Pyprus and Pakhtun culture hujra, Kailash culture of Chitral, wedding dresses, and new dresses.

The event was attended by key figures including Muhammad Waqar Registrar, Dr. Sania Director Academics, Miss Gulnaz HoD Arts and Design, Director ORIC, and QEC, Ome Kalsoom, along with Waseem Khattak Additional Director Public Relations and Publication.

Zia Muhammad, the PRO of Motorway Police, also participated in the event, along with faculty members and students from the Arts and Design department.

Muhammad Waqar expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for the university's students in the market, praising their outstanding work and hard work.

He believes that these talented students will make a significant impact in the fashion and textile market in the future.