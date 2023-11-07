Exhibition showcasing products made by schoolchildren held at Children’s Library Complex

The Children’s Library Complex wore a festive look with stalls showcasing products made by children and various projects in the playground

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Children’s library Complex wore a festive look with stalls showcasing products made by children and various projects in the playground.

The whole place was flooded with schoolchildren, teachers and visitors.

It was largely an exhibition of products made by schoolchildren with recycled materials to protect eco-system and save money. Remarkable among them were The Trust School, The Spirit School, The Punjab School and NECS academy. Trust School stood out in some ways, and every student greeted visitors and took the initiative to explain their projects.

The many life skills such as personal hygiene, cooking, sewing, gardening, house-keeping, changing water filters and switches, being taught at school, was also showcased. The confidence with which students talked about their work, be it that of class 1, was heartening.

The Trust School projects were Climate Gladiators, Trash to Treasure (recycle, reduce, reuse), Save Nature, Save Earth, Screen Time vs Green Time. Children had made functional vacuum cleaners, desert cooler, water dispenser and ATM machine among other things.

There was a model of park by The Spirit School. Model of a train with recycled materials and that of a dragon made with Rs5 coins by Punjab School students were eye-catching. NECS had made models of classroom, clinic, police station and farm.

Little boys and girls in ethnic dresses presented traditional dance while the exhibition opened with the drum beats of The Trust School Children.

There was an exciting exhibition at the rear end of the Children Library Complex, that of pets. There were variety of birds.

There was a remarkable big fat hen for whom the cage was small. There were rabbits, dogs and cats and a lion. The Prussian cats were held in arms or were in cage, the dogs were extremely well-mannered and pretty. The lion was 3-month-old and was extremely active and had the maximum spectators. It was not in cage but playing with his owners.

The Trust School that educated every child for free for a decade and strictly admitted the poorest of the poor, has ten branches in the city by now where 40 percent students are now paying for education while 60 percent are getting education for free.