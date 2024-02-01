Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The University of Home Economics (UHE) inaugurated a two-day exhibition on Thursday showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled in the Interior Design Department.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Begum Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi, who ceremoniously opened the exhibition alongside Vice Chancellor Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, and the esteemed faculty members including Dr. Faryal Abdullah and Dr. Tayyaba Sohail.

The exhibition hall buzzed with creativity as students proudly displayed their intricate works of art and design, showcasing their talent and dedication.

Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi lauded the students for their artistic prowess, noting that their creations reflect a deep understanding of the arts and practical application developed through classroom learning. She emphasised the crucial role of teachers in imparting professional knowledge and skills to students, stressing the importance of providing such platforms for students' creative expression on a regular basis.

Vice Chancellor Professor Kazmi underscored the university's commitment to hands-on learning, highlighting the significance of lab work in nurturing students' talents and preparing them for future endeavors in the field. She expressed the administration's encouragement for students to undertake such projects every semester, thereby fostering creativity and innovation among the student body.

Throughout the exhibition, students enthusiastically presented their projects, offering insights into their creative processes and design concepts. The event served as a testament to the university's dedication to fostering artistic excellence and providing students with opportunities for practical application of their skills.

