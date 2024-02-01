Exhibition Showcasing Students’ Projects Starts At UHE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:32 PM
The University of Home Economics (UHE) inaugurated a two-day exhibition on Thursday showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled in the Interior Design Department
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The University of Home Economics (UHE) inaugurated a two-day exhibition on Thursday showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled in the Interior Design Department.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of Begum Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi, who ceremoniously opened the exhibition alongside Vice Chancellor Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, and the esteemed faculty members including Dr. Faryal Abdullah and Dr. Tayyaba Sohail.
The exhibition hall buzzed with creativity as students proudly displayed their intricate works of art and design, showcasing their talent and dedication.
Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi lauded the students for their artistic prowess, noting that their creations reflect a deep understanding of the arts and practical application developed through classroom learning. She emphasised the crucial role of teachers in imparting professional knowledge and skills to students, stressing the importance of providing such platforms for students' creative expression on a regular basis.
Vice Chancellor Professor Kazmi underscored the university's commitment to hands-on learning, highlighting the significance of lab work in nurturing students' talents and preparing them for future endeavors in the field. She expressed the administration's encouragement for students to undertake such projects every semester, thereby fostering creativity and innovation among the student body.
Throughout the exhibition, students enthusiastically presented their projects, offering insights into their creative processes and design concepts. The event served as a testament to the university's dedication to fostering artistic excellence and providing students with opportunities for practical application of their skills.
Recent Stories
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
Five key facts about cancer
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected
NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi3 minutes ago
-
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected3 minutes ago
-
NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field3 minutes ago
-
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 314 minutes ago
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher36 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan46 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.53m fine imposed on 704 profiteers in January46 minutes ago
-
Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif46 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit to join hands with KP Commission to ensure women-inclusive elections46 minutes ago
-
President for improving legal framework to strengthen transparency56 minutes ago